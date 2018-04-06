ST. LOUIS – Snow has been canceled Friday night in the St. Louis Metro Area, the National Weather Service (NWS) proclaimed.

Residents of Alton were expecting as much as two to four inches of snow as recently as two days ago, with the NWS scaling back accumulation predictions since. NWS of St. Louis Science and Operations Officer Jim Sieveking said the system has veered more south than previously predicted, taking its daunting threats of accumulating April snowfall with it to Southern Missouri and Illinois. Residents of the Riverbend may experience flurries and sprinkles as the system marches through the area, but nowhere near the accumulation previously predicted.

The blustery cold temperatures, however, are still in the forecast. Sieveking said St. Louis may experience record cold Friday night into Saturday morning with a predicted low of 25 degrees in the city and even lower in the outlying areas. The record low for today is 23.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s, Sieveking said. The predicted high is 43, despite being sunny.

“It will be a cold April Saturday for sure,” Sieveking said.

Snow is still in the forecast for Sunday. Instead of being predicted to strike in the morning, however, Sieveking said it is now being predicted to hit in the late afternoon hours. Less than an inch is expected from that event with the majority of snowfall being predicted in the Hannibal/Quincy area.

Warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of next week with Wednesday predicted to finally reach the 60s. Next weekend, Sieveking said temperatures could be as high as the 70s.

“Hopefully this is a turning point, and we'll be heading into spring from here on,” Sieveking said.

More like this: