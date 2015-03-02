The Lovett’s Family Recipes have been the recent talk of the town after their move from Elm Street to College Avenue.

Though the family and close friends have all been well aware of the family’s talents in the kitchen, the rest of the town is finally catching on. For newcomers, the recent move has gained more attention to the unique menu items offered at the restaurant.

Watch A Visit to Lovett's in Uptown Alton below:

The Lovett family, one of the largest families in Alton, has been slowly making a name for themselves in the neighborhoods of the area.

“It started out as a fundraiser to fund our family reunions,” said Brandon “Newdi” Lovett. “In the future, we hope to have a franchise.”

Starting from selling food from their own kitchens many years ago, the family recently opened their doors to their new location in the 2500 block of College Avenue in Uptown Alton, Lovett's Snoot Fish Chicken & More.

“One day, it just clicked,” said Lovett. “We decided we needed to start a business and here we are. My aunt, Merry Lovett, is the owner and we as a family all take part in running the business together.”

The family originally opened Lovett's Snoot Fish Chicken & More last year on Elm St. It was a small building where customers had to walk up to the window to order, so business was weather permitting and they knew they needed an upgrade. As their soulful cuisine gained more attention and business began to grow, the family took an opportunity to expand.

Lovett’s Snoot Fish Chicken & More opened their doors to the new location, Jan. 31.

“What got us here is Aunt Phyllis’ snoot,” said Lovett. “And for those of you that don’t know, snoot is a fine, edible part of the pig. It’s not actually the nose like some people think, it’s the bridge of the nose. We cut it up real fine and cook it, it’s real good.”

Since the move, chatter about the new and exciting menu options began throughout the community and over social media. From Snoots to Pizza Fries, Chicken and Waffles to Fried Kool-Aid, the menu at the restaurant seems endless.

“It literally makes you want to try everything,” said Sarah Crews of Godfrey, a first-time customer. “It all sounds so interesting.”

One thing that is quick to notice is that the Lovetts can fry just about anything.

They fry pickles, corn on the cob, Oreos, Twinkies and even fried Kool-Aid.

“Whenever you wanna have a cheat day, come to Lovetts,” said Lovett.

The restaurants’ busiest day is Soul Food Sunday, every Sunday.

“We do a little extra that day and bring on the dressing, greens, turkey, sweet potatoes, banana pudding cake and all the good food,” said Lovett.

The Lovetts’ menu reflects the specialties of the family members’ favorite dishes.

“It’s like a big potluck, whoever makes the best macaroni and cheese makes the macaroni and cheese, whoever cooks the best greens, whoever cooks the best sweet potatoes, or the best this or that, that’s what they will provide."

Lovett's also has their own special BBQ and Sweet and Spicy sauce that many customers say is a must try.

“Another things about our snoot, and all our meat really, is our sauce,” said Lovett. “We’ve got our own Lovett sauce, and that’s the key to it.”

Lovett’s Snoot Fish Chicken & More is open seven days a week. They are open from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sun-Thursday and 8 a.m.- 2 a.m. Fri-Sat. Lovetts offers Call-In, Dine-In, Carryout or delivery.

Food brought the Lovett family together, and it still does every day. Now the Lovetts' food is bringing Alton together and they want to keep it that way.

