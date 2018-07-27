EDWARDSVILLE - Those who are fans of Smoothie King are in for a treat this fall as a new location is being constructed at 1501 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The new building is being completely redone on what was previously the Red’z Rib Shack.

Edwardsville Economic Director Walt Williams said he is excited about what Smoothie King will do. It is another example of taking a location and renovating it for a new business.

Smoothie King is a privately held New Orleans-area smoothie franchise company with more than 775-plus units nationwide. Steve Kuhnau is the founder of Smoothie King.

There are Smoothie King locations in Belleville, Fairview Heights, St. Louis, Maryland Heights, St. Charles, and Clayton.

