Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group will present Smokey Joe’s Café’, a musical to benefit the Alton Youth Symphony. Smokey Joe's Café is Broadway's longest-running musical revue that highlights the best songs by the legendary song-writing duo, Leiber and Stoller. Included production numbers are "Neighborhood," "Fools Fall In Love," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion #9" and "Stand By Me."

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 and has grown to 90 members. Thanks to a supportive community, AYS is the only youth orchestra in the region that does not charge a membership fee. It was originally formed to further musical opportunities for grades 6-8 that play string and percussion. This summer, the Alton Youth Symphony will benefit from the proceeds of Smokey Joe’s Café’ to aid with AYS musical programming for the youth.

Smokey Joe’s Café’ will be presented at The Nazarene Community Center (Roxana Theater) located at 400 N. Central Roxana. The three performances will feature local talent and live music by the Alton Chamber Orchestra members, Conducted by Caitlin Peach. Choreography was created by Gordon Cragg, Sue Mueller is the production director with Jerry Mueller as Technical director. The production will be offered on Friday July 25 and Saturday July 26 at 7:30 PM and Sunday July 27 at 2 PM. Tickets may be purchased at Alton Liberty Bank on Homer Adams Parkway, or the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St, Alton, or at the door prior to the performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, contact 618- 581-6220; visit website: www.rnh.com for complete show description and altonyouthsymphony.org.

###

More like this: