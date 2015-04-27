Edwardsville’s Renee Smith will be continuing her field hockey play at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., this fall.

She recently signed a letter of intent to attend Queens University.

“I was sad when I played my last field hockey match for Edwardsville, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be my last,” Smith said. “I will be a new founding member of the Queens team. I am ecstatic to get to go to North Carolina to play field hockey. It is pretty amazing.”

Smith will be a defensive center middle player for Queens.

Renee commended her mom and dad, Christina and Steven Smith for their support through the recruiting process and her time playing field hockey at Edwardsville High School.

“My mom and dad were always very helpful,” she said. “They were always at my games cheering me on.”

She said she loved the field hockey program at EHS and attending high school there.

Edwardsville field hockey coach Julia Tyler said regardless of where she put Smith in her high school career, she was good.

“She took the ball up and contributed a lot to our success with goals,” Tyler said. “She has very good ball skills and a lot of speed. She is also a good, young lady.”

