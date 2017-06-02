COLLINSVILLE – Kerry Smith has joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as director of marketing and business development.

A career journalist and former business owner, Smith holds a master’s degree in public policy from SIUE and a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Wisconsin. She is an Edwardsville resident.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am pleased that such a highly qualified individual has been chosen to join our team of design professionals,” said Jane Louer, the Collinsville-based firm’s founder and president.

Louer Facility Planning has been in business for 21 years, offering the latest trends and innovations in smart workspace furniture for clients across the St. Louis metro region. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government and educational sectors.

More like this:

3 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Sep 14, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces UPSIDE Foods Will Open Its First Commercial-Scale Cultivated Meat Production Plant In Glenview

Sep 25, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives $4.8M Grant for New Athletic Center

Sep 6, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker And Incobrasa Industries Break Ground On $250 Million Manufacturing Facility Expansion

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

 