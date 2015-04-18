Smith brothers lead Carrollton past West Central Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jacob Smith and younger brother Jerrett combined for seven hits and seven RBI’s as the Carrollton Hawks defeated the West Central Cougars 18-2 in five innings at Carrollton on Friday afternoon. The Hawks improve to 8-3-1 on the season.



“We’re happy, we needed to hit,” Carrollton manager Greg Pohlman said.



On Tuesday the Hawks only produced one hit against Cahokia and wanted to change their fortunes in a hurry.



“Today we played well and we’re still trying to find ourselves,” Pohlman said. “I’ve got different people in different spots and we’re just trying to find the right chemistry, and by the end of the year hopefully we’ll get it done.”



Jacob Smith went 4 for 4 with two singles and two doubles, and drove in six runs. His batting average is now .535, which is something any manager would want.



“I hope he just stays hot,” Pohlman said. “He’s been leading us right now, but when someone doesn’t hit the other picks him up and that’s what we’re looking for.



Once again Carrollton got a quality performance from Cole Brannan, who struck out three batters and walked two. He allowed two earned runs and only gave up two hits in the process. He improved his record to 3-0 with an ERA under 2.00.



The Hawks got 20 hits and stole nine bases out of nine attempts.



“We’re going to run until they throw us out and then we’re still going to run,” Pohlman said. “It bothers catchers because they know we’re going to steal because we’ve got so much team speed.”



The freshman quartet of Blake Struble, Tyler Barnett, Kolton Bottom, and Alex Bowker went a combined 8 for 14 with 5 RBI’s.



"The only way to get better is playing good teams and we've played Riverton for awhile now and we've split with them," Pohlman said. "We're going to go out, do our best, and see what happens."