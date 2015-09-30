It is one thing to follow your dream. It is another thing to follow it all the way across the ocean. Dr. Renata K. Regalado came, from Poland, to the United States in 1989, and immediately fell in love with this country. Since that time, she worked to combine her love of dentistry with her passion for helping other people. After receiving her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from SIU Dental School in Alton she practiced as a general dentist for two years, but knew her real passion was orthodontics. She moved to New York City to continue her education and further her dreams. Completing three years at St. Barnabas Orthodontic Residency there, she came back to the area she loves to make her dream come true.

In March 2008, Dr. Regalado opened her practice Smile Center Orthodontics in Glen Carbon. Dr. Regalado is an established board certified orthodontist since 2006 and participates in continuing education every year through the American Association of Orthodontics. She notes that it is important for all orthodontist to keep up with the advancements in dental technology. The science of orthodontics is constantly evolving through state-of-the-art computer equipment and hi-tech digital x-rays. Smile Center Orthodontics is fully digital and only uses the latest technology such as, 3-D digital Cone Beam x-ray, Itero digital scanning, and NV Soft-tissue Microlaser.

Dr. Regalado’s energy and enthusiasm are contagious as she outlines her vision of encouraging kids in their education in addition to performing orthodontic work. She provides a special reward to students with outstanding grades. Any patient, who brings a straight A’s report card can choose any item from the reward cabinet up to 100 “smile dollars”. “Smile dollars” are given as a positive reinforcement over the course of treatment to recognize the great things our patients are doing. In addition to good grades, patients who maintain excellent oral hygiene, coming in on time for their appointments, and wear their orthodontic appliances properly earn “smile dollars”. Patients can use the dollars to purchase items from the rewards cabinet. Our prize cabinet contains an assortment of gift cards, games, sports memorabilia, toys, and personal accessories. This unique and innovative motivational system encourages children to do well in both school and maintain their dental health.

Dr. Regalado explains why straightening crooked teeth is important. “It is not only for good appearance,” she notes. She explains that improperly aligned teeth are hard to clean and can lead to tooth and gum disease. The straightening not only improves patient’s appearance but also fosters the longevity and health of their teeth.

She offers a complementary initial exam and thoroughly explains what her patients can expect when they come in for treatment at Smile Center Orthodontics and a detailed breakdown of the costs involved. Starting treatment consist of diagnostic records. This includes a 3-D digital x-ray, diagnostic cast of the patient’s mouth, and a series of photographs to document the beginning of treatment. At the following visit Braces are then placed on the teeth, and adjustments are made every six to eight weeks until the teeth are straight. Dr. Regalado prides herself on knowing that she provides the highest quality orthodontic care in a fun and patient-friendly environment at the most affordable price! She explains that her prices are among the best in the area and that zero percent financing is available with No down payment. Dr. Regalado is a participating provider in 23 dental networks and handles most insurance policies.

Smile Center Orthodontics is open 9 am – 6 pm Monday thru Thursday, 9 am- 1pm on Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm one Saturday a month. The practice is located at 4218 South State Route 159 Suite #1 in Glen Carbon and can be reached by telephone at (618)288-7000. Additional information is available on the website: www.smilecenterorthodontics.com.

Smile Center Orthodontics welcomes new patients and is always looking for ways to help and motivate young children and adults alike. This business is the result of Dr. Regalado’s dream of performing the work she loves and helping people at the same time. It is easy to see that this uniquely creative approach to orthodontics means the best for patients’ minds as well as their dental health; because at Smile Center Orthodontics our motto is, "Care, courtesy and commitment to excellence!"

