EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre kicks off the September concert series with an up close performance from Smash Mouth at 8 p.m. this Friday, September 1.

The 326-seat venue will treat audience members to an intimate show as the band celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album Fush Yu Mang.

The weekend continues with a Star Wars themed mystery dinner presented by Sly Hedgehog with catering provide by Ravanelli’s.

The first full week of September is packed with events and starts off with a special showing of Blue Hawaii on Thursday, September 7.

Before the movie the long time Elvis impersonator Steve Davis will take the stage to give a brief talk and perform a few songs for the audience.

Friday, September 8, the Wildey will host the first of two nights with Jesse Colin Young and his band. Young is best known for his recording of “Get Together” with the Youngbloods in 1969 which opened the door for him to tour with bands like Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and many more.

Young returns to the stage Saturday, September 9, to give fans more of his Americana style that has a unique blend of jazz, blues folk and rock.

Wishbone Ash will be taking the stage for two nights on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

The British rockers will performing some classics from their 48-year career Friday as apart of their “Tough and Tender Tour,” and will be playing their album of the year winning record “Argus” on Saturday as a celebration of it’s 45th anniversary. The “Tough and Tender” show will also have VIP tickets available that will offer fans a chance to get a glimpse of the sound check, a meet and greet with the band and a question and answer session.

Jim Messina, co-founder of Poco and Loggins and Messina, will be stopping in at the Wildey Friday, September 22, to give audience members a little taste of some of the songs from entire musical career.

Hotel California will be treating fans to the work of The Eagles Saturday, September 23, as they perform songs from the rock and roll hall of fame band’s catalog which includes hits like Take it Easy, Witchy Women, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Tequila Sunrise and Desperado.

The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion will wrap up the month Saturday, September 30.

This is the fifth annual show presented by the Friends of the Wildey and will be hosted by designer Michael Drummond of Project Runway. Carrie Andreas of Carrie and the Catapults will provide additional entertainment for the evening as 12 retailers, entrepreneurs and curators showcase their fashion. VIP tickets are available and include preferred seating, deluxe gift bag and admission to the pre-party with Drummond and violinist Lucas Thorpe.

Of course the Wildey Theatre will be doing their $2 movie night at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Monty Python's Life of Brian will be the first screening on September 5, followed by Under the Tuscan Sun, Harvey and finally Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

Checkout Wildeytheatre.com or contact the ticket office at 618-307-1750 for more information or to purchase tickets for one of the many events that will taking the Wildey stage this September.

