NUTWOOD – A single engine plane flipped over after landing in a field by The Glades in Nutwood on Wednesday morning, but a pilot within suffered a literal scratch on his arm and was not seriously injured.

Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal said he and his deputies rapidly departed for the scene of the incident Wednesday morning when the call came and were more than relieved when they noticed the man was safe and the plane wasn’t burning. The call appeared to come in around the 10 a.m. range.



“The man landed in a field bottoms of Rosedale,” Kallal said. “He was coming to a stop and only going 5 to 10 mph when his front wheel dug in and flipped the plane. He wasn’t hurt.”



Kallal said if the pilot Dan Harlan, of St. Charles, Mo., had gone 10 more feet he wouldn’t even have turned over.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harlan was flying a St. Charles Flying Service rental plane when he suffered a power problem and the engine failed, so he had to make an emergency landing.



The front wheel sunk into the soft farm ground and the plane flipped when he was attempting to land.

More like this: