BETHALTO - A small craft distillery has debuted in Bethalto and with it are high hopes in the ownership team.

Now, the local community can get an up close and personal look at the entire production process with an educational tour of their facility.

B.T.O. Distillers, LLC has officially opened its tasting room and launched Bluestem Vodka. Futures plans include producing gin, whiskey, and flavored spirits. The distillery, located at 5313 State Route 140 in Bethalto, produces vodka from locally grown corn. All ingredients going into the bottle including the bottle itself are made in America. Bottles are made in Missouri, shipped to Wisconsin to be decorated, shipped to the distillery to be filled with Bluestem Vodka, and capped and sealed with tops from California and wax from Massachusetts, respectively.

One of the people on the ownership/management team said the owners have all worked together for about 15 years and this has always been something they talked about doing together.

“It was now or never to do this,” he said. “We have all been in brewing, wine making and the ethanol industry. We have been in various alcohol-related fields for quite some time and we have over 50 years combined experience.”

One of the owners of the business grew up in Bethalto, the man said, which was part of the reason for locating in Bethalto. He said it is also a good location with its highway access. The owners will release their names soon as the business begins to develop.

The permit and construction process began in April 2015 and took nearly two years to complete. The three owners have a combined 50 years specifically in brewing, winemaking, and alcohol production experience with degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry & food science.

Named for the Illinois and Missouri State Prairie Grass, Bluestem Vodka is distilled 10 times, filtered through activated coconut shell carbon, and cut with reverse osmosis water resulting in an exceptionally pure vodka.

Educational Tours are $10 per person and include a tasting, cocktail, tour, and Bluestem Vodka rocks glass. Tours are available on Fridays & Saturdays. Reservations are required and can be booked at www.bluestemvodka.com/tours

To learn more please visit www.bluestemvodka.com

Follow Bluestem Vodka on Facebook and Instagram. For questions, please email contact@btodistillers.com

