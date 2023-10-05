ALTON - Main Street America, Illinois Main Street and Alton Main Street are excited to present Jon Schallert in Alton, Illinois on October 26th, 2023. Jon is an exceptional destination business expert with over 25 years of community experience. The workshop will be held on Thursday, October 26th from 8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at The Lovejoy Wedding & Event Center, located at 401 Piasa St. Alton, IL 62002.

Presenter Jon Schallert teaches businesses and communities how to turn themselves into Consumer Destinations. Jon speaks to thousands annually on his Destination Business process, which he developed over the course of 25 years while interviewing 10,000+ independent business owners in 600+ cities. In this workshop created for Illinois business owners and community leaders, Jon will show how most businesses today can attract more customers, increase sales and profits, and lower their advertising costs when they start marketing as Destination Businesses. Attendees of this workshop will learn the most powerful tools to attract the highest-spending customers, how to maintain profit margins and limit price discounting, how to create free publicity that has 12 times the power of traditional advertising and more.

The cost to attend is $49, which includes a lunch buffet. Members of Alton Main Street are eligible for a reduced fee of $29. To receive the coupon code that you will need to enter upon registration, please email sara@altonmainstreet.org. To review the benefits of joining the organization, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Partner



“If you haven’t seen, listened to or worked with Jon in the past, he provides simple, realistic and get-it-done ideas to attract more customers, market and grow a destination business,” said Jim Miller – State Coordinator for Illinois Main Street, adding “I promise you will leave inspired, encouraged and ready for positive business success. Through our funding, we are able to offer this workshop at only $49 per person, which includes lunch and all materials. This will be some of the best professional development and training money that you have spent!”



Two additional dates have been selected in Illinois to hold similar trainings: in Crystal Lake, IL on Tuesday, October 24th and in Springfield, IL on Wednesday, October 25th.

To register, please visit: https://mainstreetamerica.swoogo.com/ilmsdestination

To learn more about the presenter, please visit: https://jonschallert.com

Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help entrepreneurs and small businesses navigate any obstacles they may face. “Our goal is to provide guidance, resources and information.” said Penny Schmidt who serves on the Board of Directors and the Economic Vitality Committee for Alton Main Street, “Providing entrepreneurs and small business owners with access to this high-quality expertise enables them, and Alton, to flourish.” Alton is fertile ground for entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. For many communities like Alton, fostering startups and small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. The concept of fostering entrepreneurship to accelerate urban revitalization has been embraced by a wide spectrum of supporters, from artists and cultural organizations to business leaders and financial institutions.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

