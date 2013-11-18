Macoupin County Board Chairman, Mark Dragovich, signed a Proclamation recognizing Small Business Saturday throughout Macoupin County on November 30. Small Business Saturday is the day we celebrate the Shop Small movement by supporting small businesses in Macoupin.

"We have great stores in Macoupin County and we hope our residents look to their local retailers for their holiday gifts this season," said Chairman Dragovich.

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's Macoupin Matters Shop Local effort is encouraging every small business in Macoupin to get involved and promote Shopping Small on November 30. Merchants can visit www.macoupinpartners.com for more information and free access to in-store

signage and e-marketing materials.

The Macoupin County Board, at their regular monthly meeting, recognized the value of small businesses and the importance of shopping locally on Small Business Saturday and encourages citizens to support their favorite local businesses.

