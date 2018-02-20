SEE PIASA BIRD KIDNAPS MAYOR AND DEMANDS ALTON VOTES VIDEO:

ALTON - It’s down to the final hours for voting in the Small Business Revolution - Main Street series competition, and Alton area leaders are urging everyone to cast votes for #MyAlton.

#MyAlton is one of the Small Business Revolution top five towns in the running for season three of the series to battle for the top position. Each year, the series invests as much as $500,000 into a community and as many as six small businesses within it. That investment goes toward both marketing and business development.

An announcement was made Tuesday morning that from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., people will meet in the upstairs at Alton Square Mall for a Take A Lap For Alton event. Katie McBee and Trish Holmes of the RiverBend Growth Association are organizing the gathering. Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will offer a Piasa Bird pin for participants and the Cookie Factory will provide a free coupon for those taking part after they take the lap around the top of Alton Square Mall..

Article continues after sponsor message

McBee advised people to wear your Alton or local organization shirt in the display.

“We are trying to get as many walkers and hand out pins to remind people that today is our last day of voting,” McBee said. “We want to see Alton win to get recognition for the amazing community we have.”

Sarah McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said today: "Alton is currently 'in the lead' to be featured on the reality show called Small Business Revolution and win a $500,000 revitalization grant for our small businesses, but we can't let up now because there have been upsets in the final days in past seasons. Please vote from every email address you have by 8 p.m. today - the results will be announced the afternoon of Feb 27th (details of the Watch Party will be announced soon)."

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said it has been “phenomenal” how people from Alton and throughout the country have pulled together to keep Alton at the top so far of the vote totals.

Walker said Alton was closely followed by Bastrop, Texas, then comes Amesbury, Mass., Siloam Springs, Ark., and Martinez, Calif., so every vote today counts.

“Today is the last day for voting and we were told on Monday we are in a dead heat with Bastrop, Texas, so every vote counts," he said. “This has been a fun week in the city. This recognition shows all the hard work of businesses and people in the community. It shows what a big turnaround we have had in the city.”

Votes can be cast once a day per email address at https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-three and voting will continue through 8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 20.

More like this:

Related Video: