ALTON – Alton Main Street's Thursday Night Market will be the subject of additional filming by the Small Business Revolution's crew this coming Thursday.

The Thursday Night Market recently moved to the pocket park between Germania Brew Haus and Jacoby Arts Center after spending its inaugural years in the warehouse behind the now-defunct Elijah P's. Since its rebirth in that park, the Night Market has overcome its initial challenges and blossomed into a central destination for many people walking and cruising around the city. The market occurs every Thursday evening from 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 30. This Thursday, Aug. 23, the Night Market will have some special additions outside of the chance to be on a Hulu show.

An eight-foot-tall sheet metal collection of letters spelling “#OURALTON” will be on display as well. It was a “generous offer” from a company out of Wisconsin called “Your Type.” The sign will be delivered to Alton Main Street by Your Type representatives at no cost, and will be kept in town for photo opportunities over the next few months.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are very excited to be hosting the film crew from The Small Business Revolution at the Night Market on Broadway on the 23rd, giving our community one last opportunity to see themselves on screen in an episode when the series airs on Hulu Oct. 4,” McGibany said in a Facebook message. “We encourage everyone to come down to hear music from HOOKiE and see all of the incredible artisan-made wares in the park, plus take a stroll through the gallery at Jacoby Arts Center where more vendors are set up, and drop into Germania for a beverage on their open mic night.”

Thursday's Night Market is the most recent addition to destinations on Alton's Broadway Corridor, which is experiencing something of a revival after years of being considered dilapidated by many community members. Alton Main Street works to restore buildings and enhance culture in Alton's Downtown and Broadway Corridor districts.

“This section of Broadway is seeing such an influx of development and we love contributing to the fresh energy being devoted to this area, which contains some of the most significant historical architecture in the town.”

More like this: