ALTON - Alton pride showed brightly Thursday night at Old Bakery Beer Company.

The producers of Small Business Revolution and host Amanda Brinkman were in town to meet and greet the people of the city. The stop was part of the crew's whirlwind road trip through the United States to visit each of the 10 towns selected as a contender for season three of the show, which airs on Hulu.

If chosen, Alton will receive $500,000 worth of investment, and several small businesses in the city will receive marketing assistance from Brinkman, who does marketing for Deluxe Corporation, which sponsors the program.

A reception was held Thursday night at Old Bakery Beer Company to welcome those producers with Alton cuisine, pep and even the municipal band. Most in attendance held small signs saying "#MyAlton" in the spirit of the trending social media hashtag bringing attention to the city.

Brinkman addressed the crowd and said she and the producers have been following those trends closely, and said she appreciated Alton's spirit of local businesses, noticing people did not post about box retailers, but pride in neighborhood businesses.

For simply making it to the top 10, Brinkman said Altonians will receive marketing assistance through a seminar sponsored by Deluxe Corporation coming to town in the future.

In the meantime, Altonians are encouraged to continue to use that hashtag, and post why they love the city on social media. After visiting each town, the producers will narrow the list to five cities, which will then be taken to a national vote.

