EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Slusser captured the Republican Party Chairman nomination for chairman on Tuesday night and he said he was humbled and extremely thankful about the results. Slusser won by an 11,704-7,156 margin with 191 precincts of 191 precincts decided.

He also agreed that he had a gracious conversation with Kurt Prenzler, the present Madison County chairman when Prenzler conceded. He said that Kurt had built a pretty good brand for himself and "was a very formidable opponent." Slusser said honestly he thought the vote would be closer than it ended up, but again emphasized he was just thankful for all the strong support he received from the voters.

Slusser said when he saw the initial results, he thought it would be difficult for Prenzler to come back, but he didn’t want to take anything for granted until the end.

Article continues after sponsor message

Slusser will have eight months before he occupies the new position and said he still has a lot to do with the treasurer’s position and also start working on his plans to be chairman.

“I want to give God all the glory for this campaign,” he said. “The campaign got ugly at times, but God gave me a sense of peace to get through the storm. My family helped me get through it. To win by this big margin of victory was very validating.”

The new Republican Chairman nominee said it was also a special night for both the McRae and Slusser families as Patrick McRae received the treasurer’s Republican nomination for the county. He said the two families had known each other for many years and were all good friends.

More like this: