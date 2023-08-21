"The economic turnaround of our county starts now,” said Slusser.

WOOD RIVER – Republican Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser announced his campaign for County Board Chairman today, citing an urgent need for leadership in economic development and collaboration with board members and community leaders.

“We need to start the engine of economic development in Madison County,” said Slusser. “We are primed and ready for a boom, but we need solid leadership in County Government to help put the pieces together. That is why I’m running for Chairman.”

Slusser is a family man, public servant, and small business owner. He and his wife, Megan, reside in Wood River with their two daughters. His extensive financial professional experience includes work as an investment advisor, Chief Financial Officer for ROI Realty Partners, and as Vice President of RLP Development Company. Deeply engaged in the community, Slusser serves as a Trustee for the Baptist Children’s Home & Family Services Board, and as a volunteer at First Baptist Church in Bethalto. He also serves as a trustee on the Illinois Metropolitan Investment Board, a local government investment pool that handles over $900 million in assets.

Slusser is a long-time leader in the local Republican Party. He served as Madison County Republican Party Chairman, was elected twice to the County Board, and has been County Treasurer for nearly 7 years. As Treasurer, he has managed the top-performing county investment portfolio in the state, earning over $30 million in returns on investments, which helped reduce the County’s reliance on property taxes to fund basic government services.

“I see so much opportunity to expand the private sector, broaden our tax base, and ultimately reduce the tax bill for local taxpayers, if we have steady and competent leadership in the Chairman’s office,” said Slusser. “As a former County Board member, I know the effort those men and women on the County Board expend and cannot wait to work with them in a respectful, collaborative, and transparent manner.”

“Madison County’s potential is unlimited, but development opportunities are dying on the vine while our current Chairman plays political games, mostly against members of our own party,” said Slusser. “Enough is enough. I’m stepping forward because we need serious leadership in our county government and a focus on economic development. I will work collaboratively to unlock the potential of our river towns and excellent skilled workforce and recruit St. Louis businesses besieged by high crime. The economic turnaround of our county starts now.”

For more information about the campaign or to get involved, please visit VoteSlusser.com or Facebook.com/Chris.Slusser

