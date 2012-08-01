GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will be holding GED Orientations in early August, and there's still time to register.

"It is essential for students to attend an orientation session," said Val Harris, director of adult education at Lewis and Clark. "Research shows that this will streamline the student's enrollment process and get them into the right class, right away. They may even be able to start college

this fall."

Students who plan on taking classes in Bethalto, Alton or at the college's Godfrey campus can attend the following morning or evening sessions:

6-9 p.m. | Monday, Aug. 6 & Wednesday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. - noon | Wednesday, Aug. 8 & Friday, Aug. 10

Article continues after sponsor message

Now is the time to enroll in fall GED classes. Students may be eligible for special Bridge or ICAPS programs where they can earn college credit alongside their GED.

Learn more about GED at Lewis and Clark online at http://www.lc.edu/degrees/AdultEd/GED and call (618) 468-4141 to get started today.

Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer More than 180 students graduated and 61 walked in the ceremony during the 36th Annual General Education Development (GED) graduation ceremony held on June 14, 2012 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside Hatheway Cultural Center.

More like this: