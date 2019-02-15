ST. LOUIS - Roads are beginning to get slippery in the Riverbend as a weather disturbance makes its way east from the Great Plains.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis had predicted snow would impact the area Friday around 1 p.m. The snow came in a bit early - between 11 a.m. and noon - and meteorologists expect it to continue through most of the day. It should end sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight tonight. Accumulations are expected to be between a half an inch and an inch.

A second wave of precipitation is expected to come through parts of Illinois Saturday evening as well, but meteorologists believe the impact of that storm on the Riverbend will be minimal, with much of the possible accumulating snow falling north of the area in cities such as Quincy.

Highs Friday will reach the upper 20s with lows dipping into the mid-to-upper teens. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid-30s.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

