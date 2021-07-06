ALTON - Round the bases during Alton’s All-Star Restaurant Week and enjoy delicious summer dishes served up by 21 locally owned and operated area restaurants. All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday, July 9, and runs through Sunday, July 18.

Participating restaurants have hit it out of the park with amazing Restaurant Week specials for lunch and dinner. Diners can expect fixed-price meals with lunch set at $12 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two can dine for $30.

“Restaurant Week is a great way to celebrate all the amazing locally owned and operated restaurants in the Great Rivers & Routes region,” Cory Jobe, President & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “From Alton to Grafton, Godfrey, Jerseyville to East Alton, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new.”

Mouthwatering specials include pastas, woodfired pizzas, tender ribeye sandwiches, Charcuterie plates, and secret recipe fried chicken.

Participating restaurants include Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Old Bakery Beer Company, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, The Winery at Aeries Resort, Airliner Bar & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts, Morrison’s Irish Pub, J.J. Thermo’s, Alton Sports Tap, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Olga’s Kitchen, and Santino’s Steak & Pasta House. Stepping up the plate for the first time in Restaurant Week are George’s Local Brew in Jerseyville and Taqueria Maya in Alton.

With great deals and great menus, All-Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. These restaurants need as much support as possible after being rocked with closures and reduced occupancy limits. Bring a large appetite and be prepared to enjoy great meals.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special. The All-Star Restaurant Week glass celebrates baseball season by featuring the Alton River Dragons logo. The River Dragons are the new Prospect League ball team that is celebrating its inaugural season in Alton with games played at Gordon Moore Park’s Lloyd Hopkins Field. Glasses are available while supplies last.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to https://www.riversandroutes.com/eat-drink/restaurant-week/.

