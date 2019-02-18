ST. LOUIS - The commute home Friday was interesting, to say the least, through the St. Louis and Metro Illinois areas with several accidents on the Missouri side because of sleet and snow.

Most motorists seemed to show proper caution during the commute in Metro Illinois on both city streets and highways.

Included are photos of the commute from Alton to Edwardsville. This week, temps should finally rise, staying above freezing today for a period with a high of 33 and low of 23 degrees. A high of 37 on Tuesday is predicted and then 45 on Wednesday, 42 degrees Thursday and 48 degrees on Friday. By Saturday it is projected to be a high of 52 degrees.

