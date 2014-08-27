Alton, Ill. – Get your family together for an outdoor adventure at the 5th Annual Family Campout on September 27-28,2014. This year’s festivities will include archery, family teambuilding games, campfire cooking competitions, stargazing, and an outdoor movie after dark! This event is in celebration of National Public Lands Day. What better way to celebrate our Public Lands than to spend the night on the banks of the Mississippi River!

All participants will meet at the Illinois Esplanade Pavilion on Locks and Dam Way at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL at 2 PM on Saturday, September 27th. After setting up your tents, families will connect with one another through fun and competitive games and activities. After a campfire dinner and exploring the night sky with professional stargazers, grab all the s’mores you can handle and settle in for a movie on the lawn. The next morning, families will enjoy breakfast together before getting an introductory archery lesson! There is something for every member of your family to enjoy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Register your spot today by visiting www.mtrf.org or by calling (618) 462-6979. All food and fun is included for $50 for a family of up to four. Each additional person is an additional $10. All your family needs to bring is camping gear including a tent, sleeping bags, water bottle, and camping chairs. For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and free tours of the locks and dam.

More like this: