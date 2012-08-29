ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital has renovated some patient rooms on the second floor of the Beeby Wing that became home to the AMH Sleep Diagnostic Center on Aug. 29. The Sleep Center had been located at the Alton Holiday Inn.

The Sleep Diagnostic Center offers individual treatment for patients and features new, select comfort sleep number beds for a good night’s sleep. All rooms are private and contain a 30-inch flat-screen television. The hospital also supplies a private room for the caregiver, if necessary

Penny Cunningham of the AMH Sleep Diagnostic Center staff in one of the new rooms on the second floor of the hospital’s Beeby Wing.

“Everything is state-of-the-art equipment and all of our polysomnographer technicians are registered by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM),” says Cathy Storey, manager of the Sleep Diagnostic Center. “And Dr. Ajitesh Rai (a neurologist on staff at AMH) is board certified in sleep medicine. We are the only sleep center that offers day studies and the only one open on Saturday. Call Alton Memorial for the state-of-the-art, gold standard treatment. And CPAP is the gold standard for sleep disorders.”

CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, is a treatment that uses mild air pressure to keep the airways open. CPAP typically is used by people who have breathing problems, such as sleep apnea. CPAP treatment involves a CPAP machine, which has three main parts:

-- A mask or other device that fits over your nose or your nose and mouth. Straps

keep the mask in place while you're wearing it.

-- A tube that connects the mask to the machine's motor.

-- A motor that blows air into the tube.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious health condition and without proper treatment can cause many health issues,” Storey said.

The Sleep Diagnostic Center is open seven nights a week, and offers day testing every Wednesday, Thursday and every other Saturday.

For more information, call the Sleep Diagnostic Center at 618-463-7545.

