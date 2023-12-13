ALTON - There are many skygazers in the Metro East area and a yearly Geminid meteor shower is about to reach a peak.

EarthSky says 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, will be the peak.

EarthSky also said the overall duration of the shower occurs from Nov. 19, 2023, to Dec. 24, 2023.

The meteor's radiance rises in the mid-evening and is highest around 2 p.m. Under a dark sky with no moon, EarthSky says a person might visualize 120 Geminid meteors in an hour.

Because the meteor rises in the mid-evening, someone can watch Geminids all night around the peak dates of Dec. 13 and 14.

"The bold, white, bright geminids give us one of the Northern Hemisphere's best shower, especially in years when there is no moon," EarthSky said. "They're also visible, at lower rates from the Southern Hemisphere. The meteors are plentiful, rivaling the August Perseids."

