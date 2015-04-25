There seems to be no end to what LaJarvia Brown, Katie Mans and the other Alton track and field athletes are going to accomplish this season.

Brown and Mans led the team efforts on Thursday at the Alton Invitational girls track meet, with Brown winning three races, breaking a school record and setting two meet records and one school record. Mans, only a freshman, dominated the talented high jump competition, with a winning leap of 5-2.

“LarJarvia is amazing,” Alton coach Terry Mitchell said. “Katie is such a competitor in ever event she is in each meet. LaJarvia keeps getting better and better in her events. We want both girls and the team to peak at the end of the season.”

Brown jumped 18-8 to break the meet record of 18-4, set in 2004. He broke her own triple jump mark of 38-8 with a leap of 40-2 and won the 300 hurdles in a record 44.6.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mans brought Alton back in the sprint medley relay to second place and also ran legs on the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. Mitchell said she was tired by the end of the high jump because of the running, but still pulled out first with a 5-2 leap.

“I love her competitiveness,” Mitchell said.

Other Alton highlights were in the shot put and pole vault. In the shot, Jewell Wagner placed third with a throw of 39-10.5 eclipsing the old school mark by Dedre Jackson of 38-6 in 1996.

“She has really come on this year,” Mitchell said.

Alton’s Tyrus Holloway went 7-6 and tied the school record in the pole vault in only her second meet.

O’Fallon won the meet with 186 points; East St. Louis and Cahokia tied for second with 115.5 points; Alton posted 95 points; Triad 91.5 points; Granite City had 40 points; and Carrollton 13.5 points.

More like this: