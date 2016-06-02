



New Telemedicine Option Brings the Doctor to You

ALTON – OSF HealthCare and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center are bringing treatment options to residents of the Riverbend – no matter when they need it – with the launch of OSF OnCall.

There’s never a good time to be sick and need a doctor, especially when it comes to non-emergency, minor illnesses. Now, with OSF OnCall, a health care professional is available by smartphone, tablet or computer 24/7.

OSF OnCall can be found at www.osfoncall.org. Once logged in, patients are connected directly to a medical professional who will be able to see them using the camera on their device (Face Time, Skype).

Article continues after sponsor message

This face-to-face consultation and assessment provides patients direct access to the care and treatment they need, around the clock.

“Virtual urgent care is a game changer in regards to the ability to create timely access for our community,” says OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President Ajay Pathak. “It’s essentially a modern-day house call. Some illnesses and injuries may be minor, but still require the care of a medical provider. Now with OSF OnCall, patients are connecting with and ‘seeing’ these providers without making an appointment or leaving the comfort of their jobs or homes.”

OSF OnCall is ideal for minor complaints such as urinary tract or sinus infections, rashes, pink eye, ear infections, colds and flu. Patients with more serious issues will be referred to their health care provider or the emergency department.

Each virtual visit is just $35, paid by debit or credit card. A provider will determine within the first three minutes if the condition would be better treated at a nearby medical facility. If so, a fee will not be charged for the OSF OnCall visit.

For more information about OSF OnCall, visit www.osfoncall.org.

More like this: