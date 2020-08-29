Sixteen Students, Driver, Aboard Bus Involved In Greene County Traffic Crash With Semi-Trailer, Thankfully No One Injured The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18: WHAT: Two-Vehicle Property Damage Traffic Crash WHERE: Illinois Route 267 at Roodhouse Road, east of Roodhouse, Greene County WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:25 P.M. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2017 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Georden Easter, a 29-year-old male from Indianapolis, IN – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Patricia Garner, 66-year-old female from Greenfield, IL – Refused medical attention. PASSENGERS: Unit 2 – 16 juveniles of various ages. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Both units were traveling northbound on Illinois Route 267 at Roodhouse Road. Unit 1 was directly behind unit 2. Unit 2 slowed as it approached a road construction traffic light. Unit 1 failed to slow down and struck the rear of unit 2. CHARGES: Easter was issued a citation for Failing to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law Easter was issued a citation for Failing to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. All parties involved refused medical attention. All students were released to their parents after being checked by on scene EMS. Illinois Route 267 was restricted to one lane for approximately 2.5 hours during the incident. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Both units were traveling northbound on Illinois Route 267 at Roodhouse Road. Unit 1 was directly behind unit 2. Unit 2 slowed as it approached a road construction traffic light. Unit 1 failed to slow down and struck the rear of unit 2. Unit 2 – 16 juveniles of various ages. – Patricia Garner, 66-year-old female from Greenfield, IL – Refused medical attention. Unit 1 – Georden Easter, a 29-year-old male from Indianapolis, IN – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Yellow 2017 School Bus (Greenfield Community Unit #10) Unit 1 – White 2017 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:25 P.M. Illinois Route 267 at Roodhouse Road, east of Roodhouse, Greene County Two-Vehicle Property Damage Traffic Crash Sixteen juveniles and a female bus driver and the driver of the Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer were thankfully reported uninjured in the crash. The preliminary ISP report is below. ROODHOUSE - The Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a traffic crash involving a school bus and Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer at Illinois 267 at Roodhouse Road, east of Roodhouse in Greene County at 2:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Print Version Submit a News Tip