GRANITE - The Six-Mile Regional Library District at 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City, announced upcoming programming. For more information, contact the library at (618) 452-6238. All Ages: We Are Readers We Are 62040 Library Card Sign-up Month Coloring Contest September 8 - 21 Color the picture Available on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 & enter it for a chance to

win a $25 Gift card to the Granite City Cinema!

A Winner will be chosen from each category: Youth (Grades 1-3); Youth (Grades 4-6); Teen (Grades 7-12); and Adults Return submissions by email to teenservices@smrld.org or to either library location by Monday, September 21, 2020. Library Staff will Vote on their Favorites Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Free Comic Book Day Saturday, September 12th Pick up a mystery bundle of four comics at either of our locations:

Johnson Road: 10am-2pm

Delmar Avenue: 9am-6pm

Comics available in labelled packets for youth, teens, and adults.

Supplies are limited and are available on a first come – first serve basis.

Call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org with any questions. Youth Services Department Presents: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Saturday Science Lab at Home

October 10: Inflatable Ghost

November 14: Straw Airplanes

For Grades 2-6

Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location. We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us. Teen Services Department Presents: TAG = Teen Advisory Group Wednesday, September 2 @ 4 PM

Wednesday, October 7 @ 4 PM

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17 who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.

who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events. These will be held through Zoom

Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information

Adult Services Department Presents:

Read Around the World in 365 Days First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!

During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list & receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!

Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club Book Club!

Tuesday, September 29: The Shell Seekers by Rosamunde Pilcher

Tuesday, October 27: The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo

Tuesday, November 24: Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel

Copies of the book are available at both libraries.

