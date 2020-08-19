Get The Latest News!

GRANITE - The Six-Mile Regional Library District at 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City, announced upcoming programming.

For more information, contact the library at (618) 452-6238.

All Ages:

We Are Readers We Are 62040 Library Card Sign-up Month Coloring Contest

September 8 - 21

Color the picture Available on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 & enter it for a chance to
win a $25 Gift card to the Granite City Cinema!
A Winner will be chosen from each category:

Youth (Grades 1-3); Youth (Grades 4-6); Teen (Grades 7-12); and Adults

Return submissions by email to teenservices@smrld.org or to either library location by Monday, September 21, 2020. Library Staff will Vote on their Favorites Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, September 12th

Pick up a mystery bundle of four comics at either of our locations:
Johnson Road: 10am-2pm
Delmar Avenue: 9am-6pm
Comics available in labelled packets for youth, teens, and adults.
Supplies are limited and are available on a first come – first serve basis.
Call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org with any questions.

Youth Services Department Presents:

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Saturday Science Lab at Home
September 12: Walking Water
October 10: Inflatable Ghost
November 14: Straw Airplanes
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location. We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Teen Services Department Presents:
TAG = Teen Advisory Group

Wednesday, September 2 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, October 7 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, November 4 @ 4 PM

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17

who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.

These will be held through Zoom
Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information

Adult Services Department Presents:

Read Around the World in 365 Days

First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!

During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &

receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!

Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club

The Third Tuesday of each month to knit,
socialize, and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters
6-8 PM
Online via Zoom
Questions? Email research@smrld.org with your name, telephone number, and question.

Book Club!

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club at
6:30 PM on the last Tuesday of the month
for an Online discussion of
Tuesday, September 29: The Shell Seekers by Rosamunde Pilcher
Tuesday, October 27: The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
Tuesday, November 24: Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions?

Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755

The Six Mile Regional Library District appreciates your help promoting these events to our community and as always feel free to contact us with any questions you might hav

