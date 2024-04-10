Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School hosted a touching Signing Day for several of the Father McGivney student-athletes who have decided to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

There were six total signings, the students included:

1) Kaitlyn Hatley who will be signing with Missouri State for cross country and track & field.

2) Paige Stoelzle is signing with Olivet Nazarene for women’s golf.

Article continues after sponsor message

3) Isabel Tieman is signing with McKendree for women’s golf.

4) Sami Oller will be signing with Illinois Wesleyan for women's basketball.

5) Emily Johnson will be signing with Lewis & Clark for women's basketball.

6) Madeline Hylla who will be signing with Lewis & Clark for women’s volleyball.

More like this:

Mar 19, 2024 - Trailblazers Women’s Basketball Launching Girls Recreational League

Apr 2, 2024 - "Positive Visualization Is A Key" - EHS Grad Kate Martin Plays Key To Iowa's Move To Final Four

4 days ago - City Hosts FC Dallas With Both Teams Desperate For A Win

Feb 27, 2024 - Dorion Sykes of Marquette Catholic Signs With Missouri Valley College, Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of Mo.

Mar 18, 2024 - Powers, Stampley Named Players Of The Year At 77th Annual Gallatin Awards

 