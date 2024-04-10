Listen to the story

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School hosted a touching Signing Day for several of the Father McGivney student-athletes who have decided to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

There were six total signings, the students included:

1) Kaitlyn Hatley who will be signing with Missouri State for cross country and track & field.

2) Paige Stoelzle is signing with Olivet Nazarene for women’s golf.

Article continues after sponsor message

3) Isabel Tieman is signing with McKendree for women’s golf.

4) Sami Oller will be signing with Illinois Wesleyan for women's basketball.

5) Emily Johnson will be signing with Lewis & Clark for women's basketball.

6) Madeline Hylla who will be signing with Lewis & Clark for women’s volleyball.

More like this: