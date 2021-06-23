TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Brady Mutz hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth, and the Alton River Dragons scored six runs in the fourth en route to a 9-8 win over the Terre Haute REX in a Prospect League baseball game played Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind.

The REX broke on top with a run in the home half of the third, but Alton came back to score six times in the top of the fourth, while Terre Haute added another run in the home half and two in the fifth to make the score 6-4. The River Dragons scored twice in the sixth, with the REX scoring three times in the eighth to make it 8-7. Both teams traded runs in the ninth for the final 9-8 score.

Mutz's homer was a part of his two hit, three RBI night at the plate, while David Harris had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Carden had a hit and an RBI and Blake Burris of Edwardsville, Nick Neibauer, Andrew Nigut and Mike Hampton of Alton each had a hit.

Matthew Reed was the starting pitcher for Alton, and he threw five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four, Tyler Bell pitched the sixth inning, walking two and fanning two, Bryce Einstein pitched an inning-and-a-third, allowing three runs on a hit, walking three and striking out one, Jack McNeil pitched an inning, allowing a run on two hits, walking one and fanning one to gain credit for the win, and Drew Patterson got the save, throwing the last two-thirds of the ninth, fanning one.

The River Dragons are now 10-13, and play at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park tonight against the Danville Dans in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Alton then hosts the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday, also starting at 6:35 p.m., then go across the river to play the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots at CarShield Field Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

