Six Mile Regional Library District Announces Upcoming Programs
GRANITE CITY - The Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City today announced upcoming programs.
All Ages:
The Reindeer Cruise
Presented by Six Mile Regional Library District & the Granite City Park District
Thursday, December 17 - 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at Wilson Park
Line up at the High School Teachers' Parking Lot & Follow the Signs
Drive Through Event featuring Booths with giveaways from local businesses, Decorations, Santa Claus, & Real Live Reindeer!
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Read Woke Reading Challenge
December 17- February 5
A Challenge for All Ages
Register at either library location, online or with the Beanstack Tracker App
Get a free book when you register to get you started!
Choose 4 book categories that interest you.
Log the book title you read for each of the 4 categories.
Complete the challenge to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 730
Youth Services Department Presents:
Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest
December 1st - February 1st
Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!
Two Categories:
Grades 5-8
Grades 9-12
Visit www.smrld.org/Kindness for entry form
Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries. Artists will receive a special prize book box with a free book & other goodies!
Design your bookmark using the template and return the page through mail, by placing it in a secure envelope in either location's bookdrop, or emailing to teenservices@smrld.org
For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Take Home Crafts
Look for a new children's craft every week and a new teen craft every other week!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Saturday Science Lab at Home
December 12: Paper Circuit - Light Up Greeting Card
January 9: Snow Ball Launcher
February 13: Grow a Crystal Heart
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Chinese New Year Take Home Family Celebration Kit
Pick up your kit February 6-11 & use it to celebrate Chinese New Year on February 12!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Teen Services Department Presents:
Teen Take Home Craft
Suggested ages 12 & up
New crafts are available the 1st & 3rd Monday
Find them curbside at either library location
Craft kits are limited and available on first come - first serve basis
Contact 452-6238 ext 755 or teenservices@smrld.org with questions
TAG = Teen Advisory Group
Wednesday, January 6 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, February 3 @ 4 PM
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17 who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.
These will be held through Zoom
Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information
Adult Services Department Presents:
Read Around the World in 365 Days
First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!
During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &
receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!
Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755
Just Unwind Yarn Club
The Third Tuesday of each month to knit,
socialize, and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters
6-8 PM
Online via Zoom
Questions? Email research@smrld.org with your name, telephone number, and question.
2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!
Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!
Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
smrld.beanstack.com
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755
Book Club!
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club at
6:30 PM on the last Tuesday of the month
for an Online discussion of
Tuesday, December 29: No Book Club - See you in 2021!
Tuesday, January 26: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Tuesday, February 23: A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755
