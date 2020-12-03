GRANITE CITY - The Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City today announced upcoming programs.

All Ages:

The Reindeer Cruise

Presented by Six Mile Regional Library District & the Granite City Park District

Thursday, December 17 - 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at Wilson Park

Line up at the High School Teachers' Parking Lot & Follow the Signs

Drive Through Event featuring Booths with giveaways from local businesses, Decorations, Santa Claus, & Real Live Reindeer!

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Read Woke Reading Challenge

December 17- February 5
A Challenge for All Ages

Register at either library location, online or with the Beanstack Tracker App
Get a free book when you register to get you started!
Choose 4 book categories that interest you.
Log the book title you read for each of the 4 categories.
Complete the challenge to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 730

Youth Services Department Presents:

Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest

December 1st - February 1st
Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!
Two Categories:
Grades 5-8
Grades 9-12

Visit www.smrld.org/Kindness for entry form

Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries. Artists will receive a special prize book box with a free book & other goodies!

Design your bookmark using the template and return the page through mail, by placing it in a secure envelope in either location's bookdrop, or emailing to teenservices@smrld.org

For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log

Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.

500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Take Home Crafts

Look for a new children's craft every week and a new teen craft every other week!

Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Saturday Science Lab at Home

December 12: Paper Circuit - Light Up Greeting Card
January 9: Snow Ball Launcher
February 13: Grow a Crystal Heart
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Chinese New Year Take Home Family Celebration Kit
Pick up your kit February 6-11 & use it to celebrate Chinese New Year on February 12!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Teen Services Department Presents:

Teen Take Home Craft

Suggested ages 12 & up
New crafts are available the 1st & 3rd Monday
Find them curbside at either library location
Craft kits are limited and available on first come - first serve basis

Contact 452-6238 ext 755 or teenservices@smrld.org with questions

TAG = Teen Advisory Group
Wednesday, January 6 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, February 3 @ 4 PM
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17 who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.
These will be held through Zoom
Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information

Adult Services Department Presents:

Read Around the World in 365 Days

First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!

During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &
receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!

Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club

The Third Tuesday of each month to knit,
socialize, and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters
6-8 PM
Online via Zoom
Questions? Email research@smrld.org with your name, telephone number, and question.

2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!

Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!

Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
smrld.beanstack.com
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Book Club!

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club at
6:30 PM on the last Tuesday of the month
for an Online discussion of
Tuesday, December 29: No Book Club - See you in 2021!
Tuesday, January 26: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Tuesday, February 23: A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755

