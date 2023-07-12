EDWARDSVILLE - Sivia Law is addressing allegations of workplace religious discrimination made against the company in a recent legal case. As a company who exercises its right to publicly profess a business that aligns with principles of faith, Sivia Law stands firmly behind its practices of upholding the rights and respecting the beliefs of all employees.

The case filed against Sivia Law alleges religious discrimination in the workplace, which the company takes very seriously. Some of the instances in question include: optional prayer prior to company meetings, a Bible verse being sent to all staff by a non-management employee on his/her own accord, and holding a meeting in a church common area not used for religious practices.

“It is essential to note that our company firmly believes in respecting the beliefs and practices of its employees,” stated Attorney Todd Sivia. “Although our firm is founded on godly values, we have established policies and procedures that are in compliance with the law and respect the beliefs of all employees.”

Sivia Law encourages open dialogue and urges employees to report any incidents of discrimination, including religious discrimination, promptly. The reporting mechanisms and dedicated channels for employee feedback ensure that concerns are heard and addressed promptly and confidentially.

Sivia Law would like to assure its employees, clients, and stakeholders that they remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of fairness, respect and inclusivity. The company’s commitment to fairness, equality and respect remains unwavering. Sivia added, “We will continue to exercise our right to reflect matters of faith within our firm, working to strengthen our policies, practices, and training programs to protect the rights and beliefs of every individual.”

