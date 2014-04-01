Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. (SBLS) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul A. Marks to its staff of qualified attorneys. Marks joins the firm as a litigation and business transaction associate.

Marks brings extensive experience to SBLS with over 10 years in private practice. Previously, he worked for Justice Thomas Welch of the Illinois Appellate Court, and he is licensed in both Missouri and Illinois. Marks is graduate of St. Louis University Law School. He was born and raised in Edwardsville.

Additionally, Marks is a past president of the Madison County Bar Association and the Tri-City Bar Association. He is currently a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, the business law section of the American Bar Association and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. Marks also held several past volunteer positions with the Boy Scouts of America.

“Paul’s litigation expertise will be a key asset to the firm,” says Todd Sivia, SBLS founder and managing partner. “Our firm continues to expand, so it is critical for us to have another attorney with his vast capabilities.”

Besides litigation and business transaction law, Marks practices both the estate planning and real estate law. Appointments can be made with Marks by calling 618-659-4499.

Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. is an asset protection law firm and mainly focusing on general business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and elder law. Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025, and 912 North Main St., Brighton, IL 62012. For more information, visit www.sivialaw.com. For more information, please contact Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. at (618) 659-4499, (618) 372-4111, or info@sivialaw.com.

