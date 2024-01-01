EDWARDSVILLE - First-year nursing student Lauren Monke from Litchfield, is the recipient of the fall 2023 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate scholarship.

“We are always excited to award deserving students with the means of furthering their education at SIUE,” said Angela White, Staff Senate secretary. “The Staff Senate has been awarding students scholarships annually for many years. It is the highlight of our year!”

“I feel so honored to have been chosen for this scholarship,” said Monke. “It is going to allow me to pay for almost two months of my freshman year as I work towards pursuing my bachelor’s degree in nursing.”

Monke is the daughter of Kim Monke, IT Manager/Administrative Coordinator, Information Technology Services.

“I would like to thank my mother for making me a candidate for this scholarship. None of it would have been possible if it weren’t for her 23 years she has spent working here at SIUE. Furthermore, not only has she worked at SIUE, but she is an alum.”

Staff Senate scholarship awards are given to qualifying SIUE students who meet the following criteria: a son, daughter, grandchild, spouse or civil union partner of a presently employed or retired civil service (excluding non-status) or professional staff employee (excluding appointments of less than 50% and term appointments of less than six months) of SIUE; meet admissions requirements of undergraduate requirements at SIUE and be enrolled for the fall 2023 semester; applicants with fewer than 12 earned college semester hours must have an ACT Composite of 19 or above (unless exempt because of SIUE’s admission standards); applicants with more than 12 earned college semester hours must have at least a college GPA of 2.5.

