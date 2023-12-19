SIUE's Woodcock Named MAC Co-Wrestler of the Week
The 157-pounder provided bonus points in both SIUE's wins over Cal Baptist and Kent State.
Collecting his first two wins of the season, he started by defeating Cal Baptist's Chaz Hallmark 12-3 as the team went on to win 20-15. Woodcock added a technical fall against Kent State's Keegan Knapp 17-1 as the Cougars collected a MAC West win 23-20.
Woodcock shared the honor with Kent State's Billy Meiszner.
Next up for the Cougars is the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30) in Evanston, Illinois.
