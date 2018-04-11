EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science invites Illinois and Missouri high school students to participate in its unique WeCode event on Saturday, April 21. The educational experience aims to introduce computer programming concepts through collaborative problem solving and building.

WeCode will be held from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 in the Engineering Building on campus. Applications may be submitted via wecode.cs.siue.edu by Saturday, April 14. The event is free, and lunch will be provided to participants.

“This is an opportunity for young people to expand their knowledge and propel themselves into the world of technology,” said Dennis Bouvier, PhD, associate professor of computer science. “At WeCode, we aim to get high school students interested in the field before they enroll in college by engaging them in a programming project and providing mentorship from SIUE students.”

According to Bouvier, computer science is a growing field with an increasing variety of career opportunities. No coding experience is required to participate in the WeCode event.

“We encourage students who have zero knowledge about programming to come out and learn,” Bouvier added. “We will have a tech workshop in the morning to teach programming, so each team will be able to successfully create and finish their own project by the end of the day.”

Event sponsors include Centene Corporation, AT&T, NiSC, OCI, Enterprise Holdings, T-REX, BJ’s Printables and SIUE.

For more information, visit wecode.cs.siue.edu.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

