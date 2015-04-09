Freshman Brittany Thomas of SIUE's women's track and field earned the Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week award for her performance in the EIU Big Blue Classic last weekend.

Thomas won the 100 meters with a time of 11.70 seconds, setting a new SIUE record and a new Big Blue Classic meet record. Her time ranks first in the OVC, 19th in the NCAA West, and 47th overall in the NCAA.

Thomas also ran the 200 meters in 24.17, placing second. This places her No. 3 on SIUE's all-time list.

"Brittany had a huge meet and I am very happy for her," said Head Coach Eileen McAllister. "She steadily contributed to the team throughout the indoor season. I know she has been anxious about a bigger breakthrough. Coach Howard has done a great job of keeping her focused on the process & letting her know the outcome will happen. Her performance this weekend is a nice confidence booster to remind her to stay the course and bigger things will happen."

The Cougars' next competition is the WKU Hilltopper Relays Friday and Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

