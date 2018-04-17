MACOMB, Ill. – As the regular season winds down for SIUE golf, three individuals are playing at Western Illinois' Beu Mussato Invitational.

The tournament was trimmed to 36-holes because of weather concerns.

Will Starkey fired an even-par 72 and is one stroke off the lead in second place. Grant Gavin is tied for sixth with a 75. Spencer Underwood carded a first-round 81 and is tied for 52nd.

The final 18-hole round is set for Tuesday at Harry Mussatto Golf Course.