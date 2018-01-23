EDWARDSVILLE - The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its sixth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the SIUE School of Engineering building.

Approximately 250 girls from grades 5-8 are expected to attend the daylong event that offers exposure to the engineering field. Participants will complete a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science.

Small groups will use teamwork to design and create their projects. The creative problem solving aspects of engineering will be discussed and explored. The participants will work collaboratively on projects, be encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

“This event is wonderful for young girls, because women don’t make up a huge part of the engineering field, and we want to get the girls interested in what we do at a younger age, so they can start thinking about it before they go to college or even high school,” said Chrishawna Nash, a senior computer science major and SWE youth outreach chair. “Our goal remains the same - to encourage young women to pursue a STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.”

Once again this year, professional women engineers and SIUE students will be on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students will offer analysis and ask the participants probing questions about the project.

A Peoria native, Nash is in her second year as the youth outreach chair. “After being in charge of this event last year, I decided to do it again, because it’s just a great experience,” she said. “I love that we have this event for all the young girls in the community, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.

The $20 registration fee includes all activities, lunch and a T-shirt for each girl.

For more information, contact the SIUE School of Engineering at 618-650-5554, swesiue@gmail.com or visi facebook.com/swesiue. Register at sites.google.com/site/swesiue/ igeday. Registration deadline is Saturday, Jan. 27.

Photo: SIUE School of Engineering Dean Cem Karacal welcomes participants to the Society of Women Engineers’ 2016 Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

