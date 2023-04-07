EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) hosted the 2023 American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) Illinois-Indiana Section Conference on Saturday, April 1. Students and faculty from over 20 universities convened in SIUE’s Engineering Building for six paper sessions, a poster session and two workshops.

“The conference drew a fascinating glimpse into the future of engineering education,” noted conference chair Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean and professor in the SOE. “I am grateful for the efforts of our engineering education community and in particular our conference technical committee to bring focus to the innovative initiatives in our region at the forefront of engineering education.”

Conference technical committee members from the SOE guided the development of the conference program and led paper and poster sessions on topics of diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education and outreach, best practices in outreach, retention, and the first-year experience, exploring the intersection of access, pedagogy, and technology in engineering education; innovations in STEM education; experiential learning, and pedagogy and assessment. Workshops provided human-centered design and accessibility experience to engineering educators.

The conference concluded with recognition of ASEE IL-IN Outstanding Teacher, Outstanding Campus Representative, Best Paper and Best Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Paper awards, remarks by ASEE President-Elect Doug Tougaw, dean of the College of Engineering at Valparaiso University, and a keynote speech by Purdue University’s Robert Stwally III, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the ASEE IL-IN Section Outstanding Teaching Award.

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

