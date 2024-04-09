SIUE's Rocha Named OVC Player of the Week
Rocha, who had her nation's best hitting streak halted at 29 games Saturday, hit .600 for the week. She recorded six hits, including a double and a triple with five runs batted in.
She leads the OVC in batting average (.455), hits (60) and doubles (15). Rocha is among the NCAA Division I leaders in each of those statistical categories. She tops the OVC with a .500 batting average in conference play with 26 hits in 15 league contests.
Next up for SIUE softball is a three-game OVC series at Tennessee State Saturday and Sunday.
