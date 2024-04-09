BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE shortstophas been named the Ohio Valley Conference softball Player of the Week.

Rocha, who had her nation's best hitting streak halted at 29 games Saturday, hit .600 for the week. She recorded six hits, including a double and a triple with five runs batted in.

She leads the OVC in batting average (.455), hits (60) and doubles (15). Rocha is among the NCAA Division I leaders in each of those statistical categories. She tops the OVC with a .500 batting average in conference play with 26 hits in 15 league contests.

Next up for SIUE softball is a three-game OVC series at Tennessee State Saturday and Sunday.

