EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior continues to modify and expand its programming, and is now offering a bachelor’s in public health. The Public Health program, formerly known as community health education, prepares students for this fast-growing field and an increasing demand for health promotion and disease prevention.

“In line with the Department of Applied Health and the School’s goals of providing high-quality academic programming, this name change indicates that students will be prepared to promote healthy behaviors and habits on an individual, family, professional, community or public health policy level,” said Erik Kirk, PhD, associate professor and chair of the Department of Applied Health.

Jobs in the public health field are expected to increase 37 percent by 2020, making it a career with above-average growth.

Graduates of SIUE’s Public Health program will be prepared to work with local, state and federal public health departments and agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency, as well as for-profit and non-profit health organizations at different levels, such as hospitals, the World Health Organization and the PeaceCorps.

“The Public Health program places special emphasis on experiential learning and international study abroad,” said Huaibo Xin, DrPH, MPH, assistant professor and program director. “Our students will have hands-on learning experiences, work with communities to identify needs and address health concerns, and collaborate with people from a variety of backgrounds to gain a thorough understanding of health disparities from a global perspective.”

Students in the program are encouraged to take the Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam prior to graduation. The program is seeking accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH). The program is currently developing a master’s in public health (MPH) with a focus on leadership.

For more information on the Public Health program, visit www.siue.edu/public-health.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

