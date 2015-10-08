Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dr. Amelia Perez has been named as a “40-Under-40 Emerging Nurse Leader.” Perez is an assistant professor and coordinator of the Simulation Learning Center for Health Sciences in the SIUE School of Nursing.

The Illinois Nurses Foundation and Illinois Healthcare Action Coalition presented the award on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Chicago. According to the American Nurses Association of Illinois, the 40-Under-40 award recognizes 40 nurses in Illinois under age 40 who have shown dedication in their service to the population and the profession, and to leadership for the advancement of nursing in the state.

“More than 100 nurses were nominated for this award, so I was honored and flattered to have been selected,” Perez said. “This was the first time this award ceremony was conducted, and I was proud to be part of this inaugural event.”

A native of the Dominican Republic whose family moved to Decatur during her childhood, Perez has been a faculty member for more than 12 years. She has more than 13 years of clinical experience in adult medical-surgical nursing. She has held numerous leadership positions in the School, as well as with regional and national associations dedicated to advancing the roles and interests of Hispanic nurses and communities.

