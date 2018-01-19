EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville junior psychology major Stephanie Olivares, of Highland, has been awarded $2,000 from the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation (ILLCF).

According to the ILLCF, scholarships are presented to “deserving young people of good character and high academic achievement … to help them achieve their educational objectives.”

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity, which will help further my studies,” Olivares said. “I chose to major in psychology and minor in Spanish, because I aspire to support and guide minority communities that may be less fortunate than others.”

Carolina Rocha, PhD, professor in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature, made Olivares aware of the scholarship opportunity. She and Brian Hinterscher, director of undergraduate advising staff in the College of Arts and Sciences, both recommended Olivares to the ILLCF as deserving of the scholarship.

“Previously, the SIUE Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion supported my professional development by funding a trip for me to learn about the opportunities of the ILLC and share them with Hispanic students at SIUE,” Rocha explained. “I made it my goal to disseminate this opportunity among SIUE Latino students and encourage them to make the most of their bilingual skills and biculturalism while in college. I am delighted by Stephanie’s well-deserved success in receiving this competitive scholarship.”

“ILLCF scholarships are crucial for first-generation Latino college students, not only for the financial award, but also because it shows the support of a community toward hard-working students,” Rocha added.

Olivares will be honored at the ILLCF Scholarship Presentation and Reception on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Chicago.

