EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Mark Hildebrandt, PhD, associate professor of geography in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) has been selected as a candidate to the prestigious Fulbright Specialist roster of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and the Institute of International Education’s Council. For International Exchange of Scholars.

The Fulbright Specialist Program (FSP) sends faculty and professionals from the United States to businesses and academic institutions in more than 140 countries around the world. Countries eligible to participate in the program include those where there is a U.S. embassy or a Fulbright commission.

Selected specialists serve three-year appointments as expert consultants on research, curriculum, faculty development and related subjects. Hildebrandt, who has visited South Asia more than 12 times over the last 15 years, applied to be an expert on air quality and global climate change. He will remain on the FSP roster until February 2021.

“The Fulbright Specialist Program will provide a great chance to work directly with scientists and government officials on assessing and mitigating air quality issues that are harming citizens and further worsening global climate change,” said Hildebrandt. “I am especially concerned about high concentrations of ground-level ozone and particulate matter in South Asia and looking at ways that the local community can implement strategies for reducing such airborne pollutants and toxins. In addition, I would like to have scientists and students around the world work together to address these concerns.”

Hildebrandt served as a Fulbright Senior Scholar in Nepal and as a Visiting Research Fellow at The University of Manchester (United Kingdom) in 2006. He has already received an invitation for a Fulbright Specialist appointment in Pakistan.

