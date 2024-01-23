BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - After leading the Cougars to a 7-0 sweep over Illinois-Springfield this past weekend, SIUE'sandhave been honored with weekly women's tennis awards from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Lambrechts was named the OVC Singles Player of the Week. Lambrechts and Schifano were selected as the OVC Doubles Team of the Week.

The Cougars began the spring season with a victory at Illinois-Springfield. Lambrechts posted a win at No. 1 singles, dispatching Carmen Llopis Fabra 7-5, 6-2. Lambrechts and Schifano recorded a 6-4 win in doubles over Llopis Fabra and Franca Bucco Paolasso.

Next up for SIUE women's tennis is the first home dual meet of the season. SIUE welcomes Valparaiso to the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center for a 2:30 p.m. match Saturday.

