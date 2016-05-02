SIUE's Keith Meyer

DES MOINES, Iowa – While his teammates were preparing for a home dual, SIUE junior Keith Meyer was breaking records at the historic Drake Relays.

Meyer competed Thursday night, breaking SIUE's school record in the 10,000 meter race with a time of 30 minutes, 21.76 seconds.

"Keith continues to go after it in every race, breaking the school record in 10k in his second time running the event," SIUE Distance Coach Kayla Brown said. "He runs with heart and you cannot ask for more than that."

The previous school record was held by Rudy Rocha who set the record in 1990 with a time of 30:34.10.

