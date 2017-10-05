EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Susanne James, PhD, associate professor and graduate program director in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Teaching and Learning, was presented the national Teaching with Technology Award on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Focus on Teaching and Technology Conference (FTTC) in St. Louis.

The award recognizes her use of technology and pedagogy in innovative and effective ways to actively engage students in the classroom and through online courses. James’ major focus on integrating technology into her classes is virtual simulation.

“I am honored to be recognized for my efforts to integrate technology to deepen my students’ learning and increase their opportunities for experiential learning,” James said. “Virtual simulations are a well-established feature of training programs in a wide range of professional fields, including aviation, medicine, military and law enforcement, but new to the field of education.”

“Through SIUE’s Virtual Practice Lab, our teacher candidates are able to practice their knowledge of content and teaching in a non-threatening virtual classroom,” she added.

According to Susan Breck, PhD, chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning, James is not only an exceptional educator and champion for the use of virtual teaching simulations, she is a strong “technology mentor” for her colleagues.

Article continues after sponsor message

“By introducing virtual simulations to the department, Dr. James has led the way for us to become one of the innovators in using this technology to help teacher candidates hone their skills in a safe, no fault environment,” Breck said. “She has shown herself not only to be an excellent teacher, but a leader in teaching excellence. Along with serving as a “technology mentor” for our faculty, she has provided our newest faculty with the opportunity to research, present and publish with her on this innovative teaching strategy.”

During the FTTC, James and SIUE assistant professor Barbara Martin, EdD, presented on using virtual simulation and cloud platforms to facilitate collaboration between elementary education and special education teacher candidates.

SIUE was a gold sponsor of the FTTC regional conference in St. Louis, a commitment James appreciates as it provides an important professional learning experience for faculty.

“This conference increases my understanding of the emerging trends in technology applications in higher education,” James said. “I appreciate the professional development opportunity, and am thankful to SIUE Information Technology Services and my colleagues for supporting my efforts to infuse the latest technologies into my classes.”

For more information on SIUE’s Virtual Practice Lab, visit siue.edu/virtual-practice-lab.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: