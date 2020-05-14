EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of the Provost, the academic deans, and Emeriti Faculty Association (EFA) have selected Steve Hansen, PhD, as the inaugural speaker for the “One More Thought …” lecture series. Hansen will present a campus lecture in conjunction with a fall semester reception for new faculty hosted by the EFA and the academic deans.

Hansen and his wife, Julie, have been a part of the SIUE community since their arrival in 1984. During his tenure at the University, Hansen has served in multiple roles, including history professor in CAS, dean of the SIUE Graduate School, interim CAS dean and interim chancellor. He initially retired in July of 2012, but remained involved with the University, attending engagements and organizing events among the Emeriti faculty.

The provost, academic deans and the EFA created the lecture series to foster a sense of community among SIUE’s faculty, staff and students. The series honors individuals who have devoted much of their careers to SIUE at the same time as providing inspiration for faculty, staff and students to participate in building the tradition of excellent teacher-scholars. The lecture’s guiding principle is that a senior faculty member could impart their thoughts, advice, and insights about academic life to faculty, staff, students and alumni.

College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) Dean Greg Budzban described it as a unique opportunity. “Essentially, we are offering to an individual that if this were to be their last opportunity to address the SIUE academic community, what would they want to say to the faculty, staff, students and alumni?” he said.

Hansen’s theme will be “Proceeding in Good Faith.” “I have always found proceeding in good faith a good way to live life,” he said. “We meet all kinds of unfair and irrational occurrences in our careers and lives. Regardless, I have learned that the best way of navigating one’s way was by ‘proceeding in good faith.’ I will discuss how I tried to proceed in good faith based upon some of the humorous, unusual, and unexpected lessons I learned from my colleagues and from my failures during the past 36 years at SIUE.”

The lecture date is still to be determined.

